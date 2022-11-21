Energy Politicization, Price Cap Leads to Market Resource Shortages - Novak

Politicization of the energy sphere can only lead to a shortage of resources on the market, the price cap on Russian oil is such an example, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Politicization of the energy sphere can only lead to a shortage of resources on the market, the price cap on Russian oil is such an example, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We believe that the politicization of the energy sphere can only lead to a shortage of resources and problems with energy supply. The price cap is just an example of unprecedented interference in the functioning of the oil market, which will inevitably lead to a drop in investments, a decrease in supply and a shortage of oil supply and any other exchange-traded goods to which this mechanism can be applied in the future," Novak said.