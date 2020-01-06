UrduPoint.com
Energy Portion Of Commodity Index Rises 22% In 2019 Due To Higher Prices - US Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Energy's share of a global commodities index swelled by 22 percent in 2019, due to price increases for oil and gas that outpaced rising costs for other goods such as precious metals, crops and livestock, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday.

"The energy portion of the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) ended 2019 22 percent higher than it began the year. Price indexes for other commodity types also increased in 2019, but not as much as the energy commodity index," the report said.

Prices for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and Brent crude oil ended the year 31 percent and 20 percent higher, respectively, than on January 2, 2019, the report said.

Shares of other petroleum-based commodities such as RBOB (reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending - essentially the petroleum component of motor gasoline), heating oil, and gasoil rose by 28 percent 19 percent and 19 percent respectively, in 2019, the report added.

Among non-energy commodity groups, prices of precious metals such as gold and silver rose 18 percent, agricultural crop prices increased 6 percent, livestock prices were up 5 percent and industrial metal prices rose 4 percent, according to the report.

