Energy Price Case Of Five Sectors To Present In Next ECC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment on Thursday said that the energy price case will be placed before the Economic Committee of the Cabinet ECC meeting next week.

The government is committed to find new markets for Pakistani products, despite the overall impact of Covid-19 on the global economy; the adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

African continent is one of the key elements in our geographical diversification policy and MOC will continue to pursue this vigorously in order to carry on with the momentum.

The adviser said that "Our 'Look Africa Policy' continues to show some results as Pakistan's exports in a number of African countries posted reasonable growth."Although, the overall export value is still smaller as compared to the existing potential, but our exporters must be appreciated for.

