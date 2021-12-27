Energy Prices in Austria Increase by 26% From 2020 - Energy Agency

Energy costs for households have grown by 26.3% as of November year-on-year, the Austrian Energy Agency said on Monday

According to the Energy Price Index developed by the agency, the highest price increase was in domestic liquid fuel at 64.5%, diesel fuel at 40.7%, and premium gasoline at 35.8%. Natural gas price went up by 15.6%, while electricity costs rose by 9.6%.

Compared to October, the costs of energy supplies grew in November by 2.7%, notably liquid fuel prices by 2.8%, and natural gas prices by 4.1%. According to the agency's data, the gas price will continue to rise, as some natural gas suppliers have already announced price hikes for the coming months.

The European Union is currently undergoing an energy crisis, with costs soaring across all types of supplies, especially natural gas and crude oil, which is believed to stem from inefficiency in renewable energy initiatives. Reports show that the absence of strong winds has caused lower electricity production from windmills, boosting demand for natural gas.

Nonetheless, the Austrian government and the EU have reaffirmed their commitment to the energy transition. Last week, the European Commission endorsed under EU state aid rules an Austrian strategy for supporting renewable electricity production. It is believed this measure will help Austria reach its target of 100% renewable energy by 2030.