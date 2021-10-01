UrduPoint.com

Energy Prices Send Eurozone Inflation To Highest Level Since 2008

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Energy prices send eurozone inflation to highest level since 2008

Eurozone consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 2008 in September as energy costs skyrocketed, official data showed on Friday

Brussels, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Eurozone consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 2008 in September as energy costs skyrocketed, official data showed on Friday.

Eurostat, the EU's official statistics agency, said eurozone inflation reached 3.4 percent on an annualised basis, with energy prices increasing by 17.4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

September Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, ..

Performance is the only way to stay with the PCB, Ramiz Raja warns all six coach ..

2 minutes ago
 Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into ..

Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclonic Storm "Shaheen"

1 minute ago
 Govt. gradually reducing taxes on POL products to ..

Govt. gradually reducing taxes on POL products to provide relief to common man: ..

1 minute ago
 Rights Group Calls on Countries Blocking COVID Vac ..

Rights Group Calls on Countries Blocking COVID Vaccine Patents Waiver to Lift Re ..

1 minute ago
 Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Resu ..

Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results of Moscow's Online Vote

47 minutes ago
 Romanov heir to wed in Russia a century after revo ..

Romanov heir to wed in Russia a century after revolution

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.