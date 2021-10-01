Energy prices send eurozone inflation to highest level since 2008

Eurozone consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 2008 in September as energy costs skyrocketed, official data showed on Friday

Eurostat, the EU's official statistics agency, said eurozone inflation reached 3.4 percent on an annualised basis, with energy prices increasing by 17.4 percent.