Energy Prices Send Eurozone Inflation To Highest Level Since 2008
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:00 PM
Brussels, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Eurozone consumer prices rose at their fastest pace since 2008 in September as energy costs skyrocketed, official data showed on Friday.
Eurostat, the EU's official statistics agency, said eurozone inflation reached 3.4 percent on an annualised basis, with energy prices increasing by 17.4 percent.