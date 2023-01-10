UrduPoint.com

Energy Prices To Ease, But Remain Elevated In 2023 - World Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Energy Prices to Ease, But Remain Elevated in 2023 - World Bank

Global energy prices will ease in 2023 but continue to be elevated, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Global energy prices will ease in 2023 but continue to be elevated, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

"Energy prices are expected to ease in 2023 but remain higher than previously forecast, primarily reflecting an upward revision to coal prices. Crude oil prices are projected to moderate to an average of $88/bbl in 2023, $4/bbl below previous projections," the bank said in its new report.

The bank sees the reason of energy prices lowering in slower global growth and the subsequent weakness in oil demand in 2023, particularly in Europe.

"Russian oil exports are expected to fall in 2023 due to additional EU sanctions that started in December 2022 for crude oil and will begin in February 2023 for oil products," the report read.

The World Bank considers that the overall reduction in Russian exports is likely to be smaller than initially expected,.

European states will try to substitute imports from Russia by increased volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the World Bank said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Exports Russia Europe Oil Bank Turkish Lira February December Gas From

Recent Stories

Baerbock Promised New Arms Deliveries During Her V ..

Baerbock Promised New Arms Deliveries During Her Visit to Kharkiv - German Forei ..

45 seconds ago
 Over $10.5b Intl assistance reflects donors confer ..

Over $10.5b Intl assistance reflects donors conference in PM policies: :Adviser ..

47 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) stays implementation on La ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) stays implementation on Lahore Master Plan 2050

48 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Education and Professional Tr ..

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain i ..

50 seconds ago
 In Ukraine, a young gymnast's Olympic dreams hit b ..

In Ukraine, a young gymnast's Olympic dreams hit by war

6 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways Says Parts Shortages Causing Flight ..

Kenya Airways Says Parts Shortages Causing Flight Disruptions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.