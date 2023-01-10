Energy Prices to Ease, But Remain Elevated in 2023 - World Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Global energy prices will ease in 2023 but continue to be elevated, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

"Energy prices are expected to ease in 2023 but remain higher than previously forecast, primarily reflecting an upward revision to coal prices. Crude oil prices are projected to moderate to an average of $88/bbl in 2023, $4/bbl below previous projections," the bank said in its new report.

The bank sees the reason of energy prices lowering in slower global growth and the subsequent weakness in oil demand in 2023, particularly in Europe.

"Russian oil exports are expected to fall in 2023 due to additional EU sanctions that started in December 2022 for crude oil and will begin in February 2023 for oil products," the report read.

The World Bank considers that the overall reduction in Russian exports is likely to be smaller than initially expected,.

European states will try to substitute imports from Russia by increased volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the World Bank said.