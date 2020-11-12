UrduPoint.com
Energy Sub-group Discusses TORs, Proposes Work Plan For Advisory Committee

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The energy sub-group of the advisory committee of the Planning Commission on Thursday discussed in detail Terms of References (TORs) and the proposed work plan for the advisory committee.

Federal minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the first meeting of the energy sub-group of the advisory Committee of the Planning Commission, said a press release issued here.

The group also took note of the work being carried out by other committees and task forces and emphasized on the need to avoid duplication of efforts.

The minister appreciated the members of the sub-group for sparing the time and providing their valuable services to the Planning Commission.

He said that the work of the sub-group would be very useful for the Advisory Committee of the Planning Commission and in turn to the government of Pakistan.

Members of the sub-group Khalid Mansoor, Zahid Mir, Syed Muhammad Ali, Dr. Baqer Raza, Ms. Tara Uzra Dawood, Ruhail Muhammad, Aftab Hussain, Zaigham Rizvi and Member Energy Planning Commission participated in the meeting.

