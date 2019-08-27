UrduPoint.com
Eng Ashiq Ali Appointed CEO PSM

Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:22 PM

Eng Ashiq Ali appointed CEO PSM

Engineer Ashiq Ali has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Engineer Ashiq Ali has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills Karachi.

He is gold medalist and brings with him rich experience spanned over 49 year in varied disciplines of engineering sector.

He also served as MD Heavy Electrical Complex Taxila, Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila, Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO) Pakistan Machine Tools Factory.

He is 1970 batch of UET graduate in mechanical engineering with distinction.

He has been given this herculean task in view of his excellent track record of superb performance in the field of engineering which always yielded excellent results that made the entities profitable.

It may be mentioned here that recent meeting of board of directors of PSM chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood approved his appointment.

