UrduPoint.com

Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortages This Winter

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortages This Winter

France will not face gas shortage this winter barring any emergency, though the whole European energy system is certainly under pressure, Catherine MacGregor, the head of French energy giant Engie, told French broadcaster RTL

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) France will not face gas shortage this winter barring any emergency, though the whole European energy system is certainly under pressure, Catherine MacGregor, the head of French energy giant Engie, told French broadcaster RTL.

In July, supplies of Russia's Gazprom to Engie were significantly reduced and accounted only for 4% of total deliveries to the company, according to Le Figaro. On Tuesday, Gazprom suspended its supplies to Engie saying the company did not pay for July's gas in full under existing contracts.

"We are quite calm about the gas situation in France. We note, however, that the energy system of Europe, including France, is under pressure... A priori we will not face gas shortages this winter unless we need much more of it in quantity in the event of a very cold winter or other means of electricity production besides gas are weak," McGregor told the broadcaster.

According to the Engie head, French gas storage facilities are 93% full today. Moreover, gas consumption in the country has already fallen by 4-5% amid government's calls for reduced energy consumption, even before the official introduction of restrictive measures.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

The plan required ensuring alternative gas and oil supplies and reducing energy consumption in EU member states. Paris, in particular, launched an "energy sobriety" program this summer with a view to reducing electricity consumption in the country by 10% by 2024 to avoid shortages in the coming winter.

Western sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide. French media reported in August that the wholesale electricity price in France will reach a record high of over 1,000 Euros (over $1,000) per megawatt-hour in 2023, which is 1,000% more than in 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe France European Union Company Oil Paris Luhansk Donetsk Price February July August Gas Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

FCCI president meets delegation

FCCI president meets delegation

39 seconds ago
 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Count ..

Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Countries Attended Moscow Security ..

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet committee on missing persons reiterates co ..

Cabinet committee on missing persons reiterates commitment to resolve matter

2 minutes ago
 Encroachments to be removed using latest GIS techn ..

Encroachments to be removed using latest GIS technologies, remote sensing in G-B ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.