Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortages This Winter

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) France will not face gas shortage this winter barring any emergency, though the whole European energy system is certainly under pressure, Catherine MacGregor, the head of French energy giant Engie, told French broadcaster RTL.

In July, supplies of Russia's Gazprom to Engie were significantly reduced and accounted only for 4% of total deliveries to the company, according to Le Figaro. On Tuesday, Gazprom suspended its supplies to Engie saying the company did not pay for July's gas in full under existing contracts.

"We are quite calm about the gas situation in France. We note, however, that the energy system of Europe, including France, is under pressure... A priori we will not face gas shortages this winter unless we need much more of it in quantity in the event of a very cold winter or other means of electricity production besides gas are weak," McGregor told the broadcaster.

According to the Engie head, French gas storage facilities are 93% full today. Moreover, gas consumption in the country has already fallen by 4-5% amid government's calls for reduced energy consumption, even before the official introduction of restrictive measures.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

The plan required ensuring alternative gas and oil supplies and reducing energy consumption in EU member states. Paris, in particular, launched an "energy sobriety" program this summer with a view to reducing electricity consumption in the country by 10% by 2024 to avoid shortages in the coming winter.

Western sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide. French media reported in August that the wholesale electricity price in France will reach a record high of over 1,000 Euros (over $1,000) per megawatt-hour in 2023, which is 1,000% more than in 2021.