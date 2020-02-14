Engineering companies urged for timely submission of budget proposals

The Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Development Board (EDB), Raza Abbas Shah Friday urged the member companies of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) to submit their budget proposals well in time to ensure their issues are addressed in the forthcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Development Board (EDB), Raza Abbas Shah Friday urged the member companies of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) to submit their budget proposals well in time to ensure their issues are addressed in the forthcoming budget.

He was talking to representatives of various engineering companies at FCCI office, according to press statement issued here by the board.

He informed the representatives that the board had already initiated its annual competitiveness and efficiency improvement exercise, adding that two major objectives were included in it this year, including to generate proposals specifically focusing on enhancing exports of the engineering sector and secondly to proactively reach out to important industry clusters.

This annual exercise was kicked-off by from Gujranwala, and the EDB team has been visiting various industrial clusters around the country to understand issues of the industry and formulate meaningful proposals for betterment of the industry and for enhancing export competitiveness, Raza added.

The board had also held similar exercise at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with stakeholders of engineering industry sub-sectors and respective associations of engineering goods.

Earlier, while welcoming the EDB-team, Rana Sikander Azam Khan, Chairman, FCCI highlighted the important role of the SME sector of Faisalabad in the national economy.