Engineering Goods Export Up By 26.78 % To $28.426 Mln In July 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The export of engineering goods from the country witnessed an increase of 26.78 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same month of last year.
The country exported engineering goods worth $28.49 million in July (2024-25) against the export of $22.423 million in July (2023-24), showing a growth of 26.78 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
The engineering goods that contributed in trade growth included transport equipment the export of which went up by 575.55 per cent to $2.099 million during the month under review from $0.311 million last year while the export of specialized machinery for a particular industry also rose by 125.
61 per cent to $5.509 million from $2.442 million.
Similarly, the export of rubber tyres and tubes surged by 13.57 per cent to $6.103 million from $5.374 million whereas the export of other machinery increased by 19.35 per cent to $7.030 million to $5.890 million.
Meanwhile, the goods that contributed in negative growth included electric fans the export of which declined by 8.21 per cent from $2.305 million to $2.116 million while the export of auto parts and accessories dipped by 3.83 per cent from $1.798 million to $1.729 million.
On a month-on-month basis the engineering goods exports from the country declined by 9.28 per cent during July 2024 as compared to the exports of $31.338 million recorded in June 2024, the PBS data revealed.
