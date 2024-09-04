Open Menu

Engineering Goods Export Up By 26.78 % To $28.426 Mln In July 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Engineering goods export up by 26.78 % to $28.426 mln in July 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The export of engineering goods from the country witnessed an increase of 26.78 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same month of last year.

The country exported engineering goods worth $28.49 million in July (2024-25) against the export of $22.423 million in July (2023-24), showing a growth of 26.78 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The engineering goods that contributed in trade growth included transport equipment the export of which went up by 575.55 per cent to $2.099 million during the month under review from $0.311 million last year while the export of specialized machinery for a particular industry also rose by 125.

61 per cent to $5.509 million from $2.442 million.

Similarly, the export of rubber tyres and tubes surged by 13.57 per cent to $6.103 million from $5.374 million whereas the export of other machinery increased by 19.35 per cent to $7.030 million to $5.890 million.

Meanwhile, the goods that contributed in negative growth included electric fans the export of which declined by 8.21 per cent from $2.305 million to $2.116 million while the export of auto parts and accessories dipped by 3.83 per cent from $1.798 million to $1.729 million.

On a month-on-month basis the engineering goods exports from the country declined by 9.28 per cent during July 2024 as compared to the exports of $31.338 million recorded in June 2024, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same June July From Industry Million

Recent Stories

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

39 minutes ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

12 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

14 hours ago
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

22 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

24 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Business