Engineering goods exports grew by 19.01%

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Engineering goods exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 19.01 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20, Engineering goods worth US $ 101,644 were exported this year as compared to the exports of US $ 85,407 same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of electric fans were increased by 11.89 percent, worth US $ 11,738 exported as compared to last year which was US $ 10,491 in same period.

Meanwhile, other electrical machinery exports were increase by 19.38 per cent, worth US $ 22,501 items which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 18,849 of same period last year.