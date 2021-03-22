Engineering goods exports grew by 19.74% in 8 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Engineering goods exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 19.74 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, Engineering goods worth US$ 139,814 thousand were exported this year as compared to the exports of US$ 116,763 thousand same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of Electric Fans were increased by 15.83 percent, worth US$ 16,977 thousand exported as compared to last year which was US$ 14,657 in same period.

Meanwhile, Transport equipment exports were increase by 0.95 per cent, worth US$ 8,176 thousand which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US$ 8,099 thousand of same period last year.

During the period under view, exports of Others electrical machinery were increase by 17.76 per cent, worth US$ 28,762 thousand exported as compared to last year worth US$ 24,2425 thousand in same period.

