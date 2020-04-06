UrduPoint.com
Engineering Goods Exports Increase Record 4.63%

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Engineering goods exports during first eight months of current financial year grew by 4.63% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, Engineering goods worth $116,942 million were exported as compared to the exports of $111,771 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Electric Fans increased by 10.35%, Electric Fans valuing $15,684 million exported as compared to worth $14,213 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Transport Equipment worth $8,045 million were also exported in first eight months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $3,859 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other electric exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 12.79%.

Other electric worth $24,509 million was exported as compared to the exports of $21,729 million of same period of last year.

/395

