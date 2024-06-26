Engineers Must Be Part Of Campaign For 'Made In Pakistan' Products: PEC Chairman
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon said on Wednesday that engineers must be included in the decision-making process at the highest level for establishment of the import substitution industry and promotion of 'Made in Pakistan' products.
Addressing the business and industrial community during a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he stressed the need to enhance quality and employability of the registered engineers and said that in this connection the PEC had launched a six-month internship course for the young engineers.
He urged the industrialists to avail from this project as PEC would pay the stipend while their placement in industries would help engineers to understand the engineering related intricacies and present their workable and cost effective solutions.
He said that PEC was also funding innovative projects. “Last year, it had undertaken 250 research projects while this year it was funding 600 tasks," he said and added that next year approximately 1,000 projects would be launched in collaboration with universities to promote research culture.
He requested the industrialists to encourage engineers working in their respective establishments to get renew their membership of PEC.
Continuing, Engr. Najeeb Haroon said that 48 years ago when he passed the engineering exam, Pakistan was included in the developing country and still we are in the same stage.
He held his generation responsible for this debacle as we failed to deliver and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.
He said that there are 255,000 engineers and we could usher an industrial revolution by exploiting their professionals’ skills.
He also mentioned unprecedented technological and scientific growth during the last two decades and said that we should also avail from these developments.
He stressed the need for forging close relationships between engineers and industrialists and said that young engineers should prefer to become entrepreneurs by themselves instead of running after the jobs.
He said that being a signatory of the "Washington Accord", Pakistani engineering degree is recognized all over the world.
He said that PEC is a regulatory body but it has also presented eight study reports on different sectors including energy to the Federal government.
He said that PEC has also launched a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification course in addition to introducing arbitration and mediation courses duly recognized by the UK.
Chairman PEC said that there are different cadres of services like police, civil and postal etc but there were no separate engineering service in our civil structure.
He said that the senate has approved the engineering services of Pakistan but still there are many hitches to recognize engineering as a separate service.
Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed the guests and said that FCCI has 10,000 members representing more than 100 trades, sectors and subsectors. “There are three office bearers with 28 executive members. Similarly, more than 100 standing committees are representing different sectors", he said and added that these are responsible to identify their sector specific issues along with their viable solutions.
He said that office bearers make serious efforts for the resolution of these issues at local, provincial and federal level.
He said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad. “This city alone was contributing more than 60% share towards total textile exports just a few years ago in addition to providing 40% jobs to the unemployed youth”, he said and added that now the agriculture sector was also making steady progress but the exports have declined.
He said that our industrial sector was using old, deprecated and obsolete technology and machinery and it should be reorganized on modern scientific lines by switching over to the latest technologies and machineries.
Engr. Meer Masood Rasheed said that PEC was launching a number of new and innovative projects in collaboration with different universities across the country. “They have come to Faisalabad to deliver cheques to the local universities undertaking various projects”, he added.
Engr. Ahmad Hasan, Engr. Asim Munir, Engr. Babar Shahzad, Engr. Saqib Shahzad, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Dr Arif and Rana Ikramullah also addressed the meeting.
Later, Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks while Dr Sajjad Arshad and Engr. Najeeb Haroon exchanged shields of their respective organisations to each other.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Business
-
Fish exports earn $379.2 mln in 11 months51 minutes ago
-
China's waterway freight volume up in first 5 months1 hour ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 240,6001 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 20248 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on KP Rural Economic Transformation Project19 hours ago
-
Active participation of women vital to achieve economic development, social prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago
-
PCMEA for excluding export sector from normal tax regime21 hours ago
-
CDC announces further tariff reductions to facilitate Capital Market Investors23 hours ago
-
Vietnamese corporate demand for funds likely to rise in H223 hours ago
-
Tax net to be broadened for revenue generation: Chief commissioner23 hours ago