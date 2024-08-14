Engineers Play Crucial Role In Nation Building: FEICSA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Federation of Engineering Institutions of Central and South Asia (FEICSA) Secretary General Engineer Sultan Mahmood said on Wednesday that architects and engineers play equally crucial roles in nation-building projects, driving the progress and prosperity of a country.
Addressing the national flag hoisting ceremony here at Creative Group of companies headquarters, he said engineers on the other hand, bring these architectural visions to life. Their expertise in structural integrity, materials, and technology ensures that buildings and infrastructures are not only safe and efficient but also durable and cost-effective. From constructing bridges, roads, and airports to developing energy systems and transportation networks, engineers are integral to the practical implementation of architectural designs. Their technical know-how fuels innovation in construction, making projects more resilient and adaptable to future needs.
Syed Amir Jafri, leading consulting architect and member Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planner briefly speaking on the occasion said that architects are responsible for envisioning and designing structures that define the physical and cultural landscape of a nation.
He said they create functional, aesthetic, and sustainable spaces, whether residential buildings, public infrastructures, or monuments. By blending creativity with practicality, architects shape the identity of cities, contributing to their economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for the people.
Another residential architect Mohsin Ali Mughal said that together, architects and engineers collaborate to create the built environment, which supports economic development, promotes social well-being, and fosters sustainable growth. Their complementary skills ensure that nation-building projects are successful, benefiting the country's economy and elevating its global standing.
