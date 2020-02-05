Almost all of England's local councils are planning to increase taxes amid almost unanimous disappointment with the Conservative government's progress in delivering sustainable funding streams for local services, a new think tank report revealed on Wednesday

The report, conducted by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU), consisted of a survey completed by 195 respondents from 152 local councils, meaning that almost half of England's local government units were represented. According to the report, 93 percent of councils are planning on raising council tax by more than 1.5 percent in the coming year, and 97 percent are disappointed in the government's progress to reform funding streams and develop a long-term strategy.

"The state of local government finances is dire. Eight years later and the message continues to be the same, a broken record. It is simply unacceptable that the Government has let things get to this point.

Councils deserve better as they work tirelessly, day in and day out, to deliver the best quality services for their residents," Jonathan Carr-West, LGIU chief executive, stated in the report.

Carr-West added that the government has refused to acknowledge or engage in finding a proper solution, which is having a severe effect on local councils' ability to deliver services such as education and social care.

Almost one in five councils have reported a decline in the quality of services over the past year, and 23 percent are predicting that further cuts will have to be made in the 2020/21 financial year in order to balance their budgets.

Local councils collect council tax from UK households in order to fund public services such as schooling and social care. According to a March report by The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, average annual council tax bills in some regions of England have risen to more than 1,800 Pounds ($2,349).