Engr Riffat promises transformative changes in PEF

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Engineers Forum (PEF) election campaign is gaining momentum in Lahore as

the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) elections to be held on August 18, 2024.

PEF candidate Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan is committed to delivering transformative

changes that will benefit engineers nationwide.

In a recent address a gathering of engineers here Tuesday, he unveiled the PEF manifesto and vowed that the PEF panel would implement strategic initiatives within the Pakistan Engineering Council.

“Our vision is to establish an engineers’ cadre and allocate a special quota for female engineers, fostering diversity and inclusion in our profession. We will also create incubation centers to support engineer startups, provide executive training aligned with international standards, and secure job opportunities for fresh graduates through dedicated provisions in various projects,” he mentioned

Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan highlighted plans to introduce e-voting for the PEC elections and facilitate young engineers’ participation in the PEC Governing Body elections.

“The enthusiasm and support of young engineers drive our mission. With their votes in the upcoming the PEC election, we can turn our ambitious vision into reality,” he added.

Engr Dr Riffat Hassan currently serves as the General Manager Technical at the NTDC and has previously held the position of Managing Director at the NTDC.