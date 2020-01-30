UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) Signs Agreement With Excelerate Energy For LNG Terminal's Expansion

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:27 PM

Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) signs agreement with Excelerate Energy for LNG terminal's expansion

Excelerate Energy L.P. and Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) have signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for expansion of the later's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal located in Port Qasim, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Excelerate Energy L.P. and Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) have signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for expansion of the later's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal located in Port Qasim, Karachi.

Under the agreement, the Excelerate would exchange its existing Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Exquisite with a newly built FSRU, Hull 2477, which was currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard, a press release said here Thursday.

The Hull 2477 would increase the EETL's send-out capability by more than 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) and increase its LNG storage capacity from 150,900 cubic meters to 173,400 cubic meters.

"The Excelerate will take delivery of Hull 2477 in April of this year, and EETL projects beginning expanded operations in Pakistan before winter 2020. "We are proud to partner with Engro and Vopak on this expansion to help meet the growing demand for natural gas in Pakistan." "We continuously work with our customers to ensure our terminals adjust to the changing needs of their markets," Excelerate Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Bustos said, adding "In the nearly five years of essentially non-stop operations in Pakistan, we have a proven track record of safe and reliable operations at peak performance.

" EETL CEO Jahangir Piracha said "Excelerate Energy has been an excellent partner who has made it possible for EETL to cater to such a high level of utilization of our regasification capacity. It is our trust in their operational excellence that we are now jointly undertaking the expansion of our terminal." The EETL terminal is Pakistan's first floating LNG import terminal that started in March 2015.

The terminal, which utilized Excelerate's FSRU Exquisite, has been delivering up to 690 MMcf/d of natural gas directly into Sui Southern Gas Company' s natural gas pipeline system.

The Exquisite currently fulfills as much as 15 percent of Pakistan's domestic natural gas requirements daily and is recognized as the most utilized FSRU worldwide. The EETL has handled over 275 LNG cargoes to date.

The EETL is a joint venture between Engro Corporation and Royal Vopak of the Netherlands.

In September 2019, Excelerate and Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (MGM) signed a five-year bareboat charter agreement for Hull 2477. Excelerate has the option to purchase the FSRU at any time during the the contract period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Import Company Netherlands March April September Gas 2015 2019 2020 Engro Market From Agreement Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Belarus to sign MOU for bilateral coopera ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdow ..

3 minutes ago

Woman killed,husband injured in accident in Faisal ..

3 minutes ago

Inter admission date extended in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Muneeba aims to make most of her comeback in cric ..

3 minutes ago

Asian markets fall as WHO mulls declaring global v ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.