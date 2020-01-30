Excelerate Energy L.P. and Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) have signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for expansion of the later's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal located in Port Qasim, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Excelerate Energy L.P. and Engro Elengy Terminal Ltd (EETL) have signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for expansion of the later's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal located in Port Qasim, Karachi.

Under the agreement, the Excelerate would exchange its existing Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Exquisite with a newly built FSRU, Hull 2477, which was currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard, a press release said here Thursday.

The Hull 2477 would increase the EETL's send-out capability by more than 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) and increase its LNG storage capacity from 150,900 cubic meters to 173,400 cubic meters.

"The Excelerate will take delivery of Hull 2477 in April of this year, and EETL projects beginning expanded operations in Pakistan before winter 2020. "We are proud to partner with Engro and Vopak on this expansion to help meet the growing demand for natural gas in Pakistan." "We continuously work with our customers to ensure our terminals adjust to the changing needs of their markets," Excelerate Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Bustos said, adding "In the nearly five years of essentially non-stop operations in Pakistan, we have a proven track record of safe and reliable operations at peak performance.

" EETL CEO Jahangir Piracha said "Excelerate Energy has been an excellent partner who has made it possible for EETL to cater to such a high level of utilization of our regasification capacity. It is our trust in their operational excellence that we are now jointly undertaking the expansion of our terminal." The EETL terminal is Pakistan's first floating LNG import terminal that started in March 2015.

The terminal, which utilized Excelerate's FSRU Exquisite, has been delivering up to 690 MMcf/d of natural gas directly into Sui Southern Gas Company' s natural gas pipeline system.

The Exquisite currently fulfills as much as 15 percent of Pakistan's domestic natural gas requirements daily and is recognized as the most utilized FSRU worldwide. The EETL has handled over 275 LNG cargoes to date.

The EETL is a joint venture between Engro Corporation and Royal Vopak of the Netherlands.

In September 2019, Excelerate and Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (MGM) signed a five-year bareboat charter agreement for Hull 2477. Excelerate has the option to purchase the FSRU at any time during the the contract period.