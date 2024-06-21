Engro fertilizers completes largest-ever EnVen plant turnaround with investment of approx. $50 mln

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Engro Fertilizers has invested approximately USD 50 million in a plant turnaround to enhance its reliability and operational efficiency and the company successfully completed the largest-ever scheduled maintenance activity for the EnVen Plant, spanning 55 days, as planned on June 18, 2024.
Established in 2011 with an investment of USD 1.1 billion, the EnVen Plant has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons and is the most energy efficient fertilizer plant in Pakistan, with the lowest consumption of gas per ton of urea, said a news release.
The project scope of the turnaround included over 5,000 technical activities, including the first-ever replacement of the waste heat boiler, overhaul of the furnace convection section, ammonia storage tank inspection and a comprehensive overhaul of six major turbo trains and gas turbines.
At peak, more than 6,000 people were engaged round-the-clock at the Plant site for these turnaround activities.
According to Ali Rathore – CEO of Engro Fertilizers, “The safe and successful completion of this major turnaround, despite extreme weather conditions, showcases the engineering excellence of the Engro Fertilizers team in executing large-scale projects within planned schedules and budgets, while prioritizing the safety of everyone involved in the activity. These critical projects were executed in-house by our talented engineers using innovative techniques and global best practices of safety and quality.”
He added that, “The meticulous planning and execution ensured that the availability of urea to our hardworking farmers was not impacted, demonstrating the entire Engro Fertilizers team's firm commitment to our purpose of enabling the food security of Pakistan. We would like to thank our employees, contractors, global technical partners, local administration, and all other key stakeholders for their seamless support and guidance that contributed to the success of this major turnaround.”
