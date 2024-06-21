Open Menu

Engro Fertilizers Completes Largest-ever EnVen Plant Turnaround With Investment Of Approx. $50 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Engro fertilizers completes largest-ever EnVen plant turnaround with investment of approx. $50 mln

Engro Fertilizers has invested approximately USD 50 million in a plant turnaround to enhance its reliability and operational efficiency and the company successfully completed the largest-ever scheduled maintenance activity for the EnVen Plant, spanning 55 days, as planned on June 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Engro Fertilizers has invested approximately USD 50 million in a plant turnaround to enhance its reliability and operational efficiency and the company successfully completed the largest-ever scheduled maintenance activity for the EnVen Plant, spanning 55 days, as planned on June 18, 2024.

Established in 2011 with an investment of USD 1.1 billion, the EnVen Plant has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons and is the most energy efficient fertilizer plant in Pakistan, with the lowest consumption of gas per ton of urea, said a news release.

The project scope of the turnaround included over 5,000 technical activities, including the first-ever replacement of the waste heat boiler, overhaul of the furnace convection section, ammonia storage tank inspection and a comprehensive overhaul of six major turbo trains and gas turbines.

At peak, more than 6,000 people were engaged round-the-clock at the Plant site for these turnaround activities.

According to Ali Rathore – CEO of Engro Fertilizers, “The safe and successful completion of this major turnaround, despite extreme weather conditions, showcases the engineering excellence of the Engro Fertilizers team in executing large-scale projects within planned schedules and budgets, while prioritizing the safety of everyone involved in the activity. These critical projects were executed in-house by our talented engineers using innovative techniques and global best practices of safety and quality.”

He added that, “The meticulous planning and execution ensured that the availability of urea to our hardworking farmers was not impacted, demonstrating the entire Engro Fertilizers team's firm commitment to our purpose of enabling the food security of Pakistan. We would like to thank our employees, contractors, global technical partners, local administration, and all other key stakeholders for their seamless support and guidance that contributed to the success of this major turnaround.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Company Turbo Tank SITE United States Dollars June Gas Engro All Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officia ..

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials

4 minutes ago
 72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

4 minutes ago
 Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

7 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

7 minutes ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

1 hour ago
 Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

2 hours ago
 Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

5 minutes ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

2 hours ago
 Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in ..

Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June

5 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business