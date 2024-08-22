Enhanced efforts propel Pakistani agricultural exports to China

Many Pakistani seed companies have cooperated with Chinese counterparts to carry out hybrid rice breeding on a large scale, and have cultivated a variety of hybrid rice that adapts to the planting conditions in different regions, and their export competitiveness continues to increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024)

In addition to rice, vegetables such as onions, peppers, tomatoes, and fruits such as mangoes and cherries that come from the south Asian country, are also quite competitive in the international market.

“The government is closely following the trends in the international agricultural product market as well as actively coordinating relevant measures with exporters. With the active promotion of various departments, Pakistan’s agricultural product exports will further grow,” noted Waheed Ahmed, chairman of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters Importers and Merchants Association.

At present, China and Pakistan have signed a protocol on the export of high-class agricultural products such as onions, cherries, and dried peppers to China.

In December 2023, the first consignment of Pakistani dried chili peppers were exported to China; at the beginning of this year, the first consignment of 500 kilograms of Pakistani frozen boiled beef entered the Chinese market after passing the inspection of Tianjin Customs; in June this year, the first consignment of Pakistani cherries transported by cold chain entered the Chinese market.

In recent few years, Pakistan’s agricultural product exports to China have showed a sustainable growth, especially high-quality agricultural products such as rice, sesame, mango and nuts, which are extremely favored by consumers in the largest market of the globe.

More than that, Pakistani agricultural product exporters have continually promoted high-quality products through platforms including the China International Import Expo, the China-South Asia Expo, and the China-ASEAN Expo, CEN reported.

“Whether it is hybrid rice or cash crops such as cauliflower, radish, pepper, and tomato that Pakistanis love, through the empowerment of China’s agricultural technology and development experience, as the scale of exports expands, the local agricultural economic benefits are constantly improving,” said Zhou Xusheng, Director of Pakistan business Department, Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co, Ltd., who has been deeply engaged in agriculture in Pakistan for more than a decade.