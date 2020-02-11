UrduPoint.com
Enhanced Exports Can Resolve Many Economic Issues:Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI)

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

Enhanced exports can resolve many economic issues:Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

Most of the economic issues can be dealt with an increase in exports for which competitiveness would have to be ensured by bringing down all raw materials for export-oriented industries to zero or low custom duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Most of the economic issues can be dealt with an increase in exports for which competitiveness would have to be ensured by bringing down all raw materials for export-oriented industries to zero or low custom duties.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while chairing a meeting of the conveners of LCCI Standing Committees here on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI president urged the government to eliminate regulatory duties (RD) and additional Customs Duty on raw materials.

The Sales Tax rate of 17 per cent is higher and must be reduced to ensure viability of local industry, he added. Irfan Iqbal stressed the need for overhauling taxation system with competitive tariff regime that promotes industrialization, tax holidays for new entrepreneurs, tax exemptions for BMR, reduction in frequency and number of taxes, and broadening of tax base where all incomes were treated and taxed equally.

He suggested that commercial sections of the embassies need to work more efficiently; prepare fresh market research reports in their respective countries and send those reports to all the chambers of commerce in Pakistan.

"Our industry has not remained competitive in the international market because of the high cost of doing business. This is reflected by the stagnation in the exports of the country which hover around US$24 billion despite having GSP-Plus status. The industry in Pakistan is hampered by relatively higher energy tariff as compared to our regional competitors, Bangladesh, India and Vietnam, which needs to be reduced to improve the competitiveness," he added.

