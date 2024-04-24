Open Menu

Enhanced FDI Inevitable For Stable Economy: Experts

Published April 24, 2024

Enhanced FDI inevitable for stable economy: Experts

Encouragement of foreign direct investment (FDI) is inevitable to bring the country out of the current financial crisis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Encouragement of foreign direct investment (FDI) is inevitable to bring the country out of the current financial crisis. 

Prioritization of export-oriented sectors and a stable government are the key requirements needed to address the prevailing challenges to the national economy. 

These remarks were expressed by economic experts during a seminar titled 'Think Tank Session' on 'Economy of Pakistan and Future Challenges' held here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). 

Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan (SI), renowned economist and Director General of the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS), was the chief guest on the occasion. 

In his address, Dr. Ashfaque Hasan delivered a comprehensive presentation on current economic challenges, historical data analysis, and a way forward to come out of the economic hurdles. 

He highlighted the sectors to be given priority for enhancing FDI in terms of exports, including textiles, the IT sector, livestock, agriculture, energy, mining sectors, etc. Appreciating the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) by the government, Dr. Ashfaque said that the council could play a leading role in stabilizing the national economy through magnifying FDI and providing a conducive business environment to the investors in the country.

 

He also underlined the importance of CPEC, which could be used to promote trade and industrialization in the country. 

He observed that the current economic challenges being faced by Pakistan could be redressed in a three-year time frame, provided seriously addressing the challenges through a competent team and with a relatively stable government. 

Earlier, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq shared the scope and aim of the RCCI ‘Think Tank', saying that the idea behind organizing this seminar was to identify viable solutions to the current economic challenges of the country. 

Chairman Think Tank Sohail Altaf said in his address that Pakistan was at a critical juncture in its economic journey. 

“While we have made significant strides in recent years, we also face formidable challenges that require bold and decisive action,” he added. 

Vice Chairman Raja Amer Iqbal shed light on Pakistan's GDP growth and debt obligations. 

The session was followed by a detailed question-and-answer session in which experts responded to diverse queries from the audience. 

Senior Vice President RCCI, Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents including Ch. Nadeem A. Rauf, Executive Committee members, representatives from tax bar associations, women members, and a large number of RCCI members attended the session.

