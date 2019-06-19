Enhancing Pak-Italy trade volume emphasized

Italian Trade Agency's Commissioner Gianpaolo Bruno has stressed on more interaction at the governments and private sectors level to increase the bilateral volume

In a meeting with the office-bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here at the chamber, the Italian envoy , referring to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said Pakistan needs to uplift the quality of economic development if she wished to achieve the target of vision-2030 for the energy sector.

According to KCCI release here on Tuesday, Bruno said Italy could an cooperate in both conventional and renewable energy projects which would result in strengthening the energy generation capacity of Pakistan not only from oil and gas resources but from non-conventional sources like solar, wind and hydro power as his country had strong knowledge, expertise and skills in all these sectors.

He mentioned that Pakistan relied on Indus basin water system that sometimes was not enough for the country's vast agricultural sector. Hence, it required investment and mechanization.

"We can also provide Italian companies who can collaborate for mechanization of the agricultural sector that is very vital to enrich this sector and add value to the agricultural products to be exported to Italy and other European countries," he said Italy had been importing textile, apparel, leather goods and surgical tools from Pakistan but the country needs Italian machinery to upgrade and uplift the quality of its finished goods as his country was in demand for high quality products. Italy also needed good chemical products and also specialized textile products for sports which could be imported from Pakistan, he said.

ITA Commissioner also informed that Italy was going to set up three technological centers equipped with Italian machinery in Pakistan. One was being set up in Lahore where Italian leather machinery was being installed in collaboration with local shoe manufacturing association. Another technological center was being established in Faisalabad which will be equipped with Italian textile machinery in collaboration with National Textile University. The third one being developed for stone machinery in collaboration Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC).

"We are transferring machinery from Italy to Pakistan to train the local people; how to operate the sophisticated Italian machinery which, at first, is also good for your economy and secondly, we are also promoting Italian machinery through this initiative", he added.

He said that the Italian Trade Agency in Karachi was being administered by Deputy Trade Commissioner ITA, A.R. Daudpota. It was providing services to Italian companies by guiding them about, how to enter the Pakistani market.

The Italian Trade Commissioner expressed his intent of having a memorandum of understanding signed between Karachi Chamber and Italian Trade Agency to create a strong liaison and improve connectivity between the two institutions. President KCCI Junaid Makda welcomed and who shared a copy of a draft MoU with the Trade Commissioner.

Junaid Esmail Makda, on this occasion, said Pakistan and Italy shared healthy and dynamic bilateral relations. Italy had great economic potential and increasing bilateral trade and cooperation with Pakistan in diversified areas of economic activity will help both the countries. And, that the investment in Pakistan was growing in different fields.