Enhancing Pak-Swiss trade ties top priority: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan George Steiner on Thursday stressed that strengthening bilateral trade relations and economic cooperation was his top priority.

Efforts to the effect would ultimately benefit the people of both nations, he said addressing the the launching ceremony of Swiss homeopathic medicines in Pakistan, according to a press release.

Ambassador Steiner highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as tourism, medicine, and agriculture.

He praised the successful partnership between Pakistani and Swiss companies, and expressed the hope for increased collaboration and investment from Swiss companies, leveraging Pakistan's 25 million population and diverse industries.

He said that Switzerland was the third largest direct investor in Pakistan, and had close trade ties and encouraged further expansion of bilateral trade and investment.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ahsan Bakhtawari welcomed Swiss investment, calling Pakistan an attractive destination for global investors.

He urged the Swiss companies to explore Pakistan's potential and establish manufacturing plants to promote local industry and employment.