UrduPoint.com

Eni, EGAS Agreed To Increase Egyptian Gas Production For Its Supply To Europe - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Eni, EGAS Agreed to Increase Egyptian Gas Production for Its Supply to Europe - Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Italy's Eni and Egyptian state gas holding company EGAS have signed an agreement to increase Egyptian gas production and supply to European consumers, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a statement.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the signing ceremony for the framework agreement in Cairo on Wednesday, it said.

"The agreement aims to achieve optimal development of Egyptian gas reserves by maximizing joint production," the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Cairo Italy Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

9 hours ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

9 hours ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.