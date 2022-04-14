Eni, EGAS Agreed to Increase Egyptian Gas Production for Its Supply to Europe - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Italy's Eni and Egyptian state gas holding company EGAS have signed an agreement to increase Egyptian gas production and supply to European consumers, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said in a statement.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the signing ceremony for the framework agreement in Cairo on Wednesday, it said.

"The agreement aims to achieve optimal development of Egyptian gas reserves by maximizing joint production," the ministry said.