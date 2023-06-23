Eni, Var Energi Announce Plan to Acquire Neptune Energy for $4.5Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Italian energy company Eni and its Norwegian oil and gas subsidiary Var Energi will acquire independent low-emission gas exploration and production company Neptune Energy for about $4.5 billion, Eni said on Friday.

"Eni will acquire assets comprising Neptune's entire portfolio other than its operations in Germany and Norway (the Neptune Global Business) (the Eni transaction). The German operations will be carved out prior to the Eni transaction and the Norwegian operations (the Neptune Norway Business), will be acquired by Var directly from Neptune under a separate share purchase agreement," the company said in a statement.

The value of Neptune Global business will be about $2.6 billion and Neptune Norway Business about $2.

3 billion, the statement read, adding that the net debt of Neptune Global Business as of December 31, 2022, calculated to include the sale of Neptune Norway Business, was approximately $0.5 billion.

The deal will allow Eni to support its goal of increasing the company's share of natural gas production to 60% and achieving zero emissions in exploration and production by 2030, the statement said. In addition, Claudio Descalzi, head of Eni, said that the deal would increase gas supplies to European consumers by about 4 billion cubic meters.

Neptune Energy is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), US-based Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, a Luxembourg-based French private equity and investment advisory firm. The energy company operates in Europe, Africa and Asia.