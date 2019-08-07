Enough wheat stock available for GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Director Civil Supply Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Ikramullah on Wednesday said the government was taking effective measures to ensure adequate wheat supply and currently there was no wheat shortage in any district of GB.

Talking to media-persons, he said that the department had supplied enough wheat to the upper areas of different districts of GB.

He said wheat depots had been established at various main points of all the districts and supply was in progress to those points for distribution and people were being facilitated.

He informed that the department had always taken steps to facilitate the people especially those residing in far flung areas of GB.

"We have strictly instructed district officers to do their duties properly and ensure provision of wheat to all areas," he said.