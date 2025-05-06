Ensuring availability of quality, and certified seeds to farmers top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A high-level meeting on the availability and regulation of rice and cotton seeds was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting focused on assessing the current stock of certified seeds, addressing malpractices in the seed market, and reviewing measures to improve seed quality and agricultural productivity.

Minister was briefed that the total cotton seed requirement for the upcoming season is 53,796 metric tons, while more than 50,000 metric tons are already available, ensuring no shortage of cotton seeds for farmers across the country.

The minister expressed serious concern over the malpractices in the sale of seeds, particularly the rampant availability of non-certified seeds in the market.

It was revealed that several companies are involved in facilitating the sale of such substandard seeds.

In response, the ministry has banned 392 companies found guilty of distributing uncertified and fake seeds.

Emphasizing the importance of local seed development, the minister stated that efforts are underway to minimize the import of seeds and improve the quality of indigenously produced varieties.

“Through the widespread use of certified seeds, we can significantly enhance the yield per acre and bring sustainability to our agriculture sector”, he added.

Rana Tanveer expressed concerns over the smuggling of seeds from India, which is being openly advertised on social media platforms and said that the ministry is working closely with law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those involved in this illegal activity.

To counter the issue of volatile price fluctuations, the minister stressed the need to boost agricultural productivity through better seed quality and farming practices.

He also informed the participants that the National Seed Development Authority has been established to monitor seed quality, prevent the sale of fake seeds, and enforce stringent regulations.

Under new regulations, seed companies will now be registered for a period of five years, after which extensions will be granted based on performance and compliance with quality standards.

The minister reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to protecting farmers’ rights, ensuring food security, and transforming the agriculture sector through transparency, regulation, and innovation.