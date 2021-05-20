UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ensuring Market Access Stressed To Minimize Role Of Middle Men

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Ensuring market access stressed to minimize role of middle men

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Sub-group of Economic Advisory Council on Thursday called for facilitating the farmers by ensuring market access to sell their produces with proper rates of returns in order to made agriculture more profitable, besides reducing the role of middle men.

The Sub-group met here with Minister of National Food Security and and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by SAPM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah, Executive Director of SDPI Abid Sulehri, CEO of Pedavar Asif Sharif, Ghulam Ali Pasha and senior officials of the ministry, a press release said.

The meeting decided that the group will coordinate with all stakeholders for formulating a consolidated plan regarding Agriculture Transformation Plan (ATP)'s Phase- II, besides addressing issues and bridging the gaps to bring Federal and provincial governments on same page.

The meeting also suggested for the restructuring of the economic infrastructure of PASSCO and provincial food departments.

The group also proposed for the establishment of an information system in order to connect grower to with markets and for the inculcating of advance technology for faster, better progress, besides keep updating on the progress of the ATP.

Provision of subsidies for farmers in seed, fuel, tools and marketing was agreed upon.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the importance of research in the agriculture sector and its transformation to the farmers to maximize potential and outcomes.

The ATP Phase-II should focus on cotton well to revive and make cotton a key crop in Pakistan again, he said adding that cotton specific subsidies in seeds, pesticide and fertilizers will help cotton growers to bring more area under crop cultivation.

The minister stressed a dire need for strengthening of extension system in order to develop a strong medium for exchange of information between farmers and research institutions.

The SAPM called for paying special attention on the importance of marketing of agriculture products under ATP to make it more effective. He also unraveled the plan to build storage facilities to store only farmers' produces.

He said that the training of farmers for better output is necessary and can be done by bringing together farmers and providing extension services from the ATP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Exchange Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Progress Same Jamshed Ghulam Ali Sardar Masood Khan Market Cotton All From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

15 minutes ago

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

28 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

37 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

43 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

43 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.