Ensuring market access stressed to minimize role of middle men

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Sub-group of Economic Advisory Council on Thursday called for facilitating the farmers by ensuring market access to sell their produces with proper rates of returns in order to made agriculture more profitable, besides reducing the role of middle men.

The Sub-group met here with Minister of National Food Security and and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by SAPM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah, Executive Director of SDPI Abid Sulehri, CEO of Pedavar Asif Sharif, Ghulam Ali Pasha and senior officials of the ministry, a press release said.

The meeting decided that the group will coordinate with all stakeholders for formulating a consolidated plan regarding Agriculture Transformation Plan (ATP)'s Phase- II, besides addressing issues and bridging the gaps to bring Federal and provincial governments on same page.

The meeting also suggested for the restructuring of the economic infrastructure of PASSCO and provincial food departments.

The group also proposed for the establishment of an information system in order to connect grower to with markets and for the inculcating of advance technology for faster, better progress, besides keep updating on the progress of the ATP.

Provision of subsidies for farmers in seed, fuel, tools and marketing was agreed upon.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the importance of research in the agriculture sector and its transformation to the farmers to maximize potential and outcomes.

The ATP Phase-II should focus on cotton well to revive and make cotton a key crop in Pakistan again, he said adding that cotton specific subsidies in seeds, pesticide and fertilizers will help cotton growers to bring more area under crop cultivation.

The minister stressed a dire need for strengthening of extension system in order to develop a strong medium for exchange of information between farmers and research institutions.

The SAPM called for paying special attention on the importance of marketing of agriculture products under ATP to make it more effective. He also unraveled the plan to build storage facilities to store only farmers' produces.

He said that the training of farmers for better output is necessary and can be done by bringing together farmers and providing extension services from the ATP.