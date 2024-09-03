Open Menu

Ensuring Quality Food Top Priority Of Govt: DG Food Authority

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants Association led by its President Habibullah Zahid called on the Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Wasif Saeed here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on improving food-related businesses and addressing the challenges faced by the industry.

During the meeting, Wasif Saeed assured the delegation that the authority is committed to provide all possible support to enhance and expand food-related businesses.

He emphasized that the government's objective is to encourage the business community while ensuring the provision of quality food to the public.

"All available resources will be utilized in this regard," he added.

Highlighting priorities of the authority, Wasif Saeed stated that the health of the public is of utmost importance and said that no compromises will be made in this area.

He stressed that strict adherence to food quality standards will be enforced to ensure the supply of clean and safe food to the public.

The delegation from the Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants Association praised the Food Authority's performance and services, and commended the provincial government initiatives for the welfare of those associated with the said business sector.

