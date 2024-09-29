Open Menu

Enterprise Assessment Session With Women Held

Enterprise assessment session with women held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Krafters, a tech-based organization working with skilled workers arranged an enterprise development need assessment session with qualified women of different courses at Government Technical Teacher Training College (GTTTC), Hayatabad, Center of Excellence.

During the session, orientation was given by the Krafters team led by its CEO, Syed Zahid Ali Shah on enterprise development, product value chain, and unique selling point of products and services.

A communication said a panel discussion was also held on the paradigm shift in the methodology of business establishment and promotion, Krafters app-based project initiative and onboarding mechanism and digital financial inclusion.

Tips were also imparted on the process for the establishment of “My Shop” on the app-based platform for promoting and selling products and services. A total of 22 females participated in the need assessment session along with the Principal of GTTTC, Dr.

Hazrat Hussain who gave inputs.

Meanwhile, Krafters Home Based Workers Development Project team also visited Mardan to engage community-based women cluster facilitated by Honey Future Innovative Foundation. The event engaged 30 women community members from different areas of village Chantar in the Mardan district.

After sharing background of Krafters and its working methodology, orientation was given on engagement mechanism with home-based skilled workers.Interaction was also held on the launch of App-based initiative, sample selection methodology, sample development for future orders and skill evaluation of the master trainer and the trained females.

Krafters CEO Syed Zahid Ali Shah informed attendants of the sessions that Krafters was an e-commerce platform working since 2017 to revive and sustain craft tradition and empowering artisans to live a life of respect.

