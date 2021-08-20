UrduPoint.com

Enterprises Plays Vital Role In Economic Development Of Any Country: Khusro

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister on Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday said that enterprises played a vital role in economic development of every country and also served as one of the major drivers of economic change.

He noted that Small Medium Enterprises (SME) growth would generate employment, alleviate poverty, thus, fostering development and achieving growth trajectory through positive spillovers on the other sections of the economy, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister on Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtyar chaired a meeting on Small Medium Enterprises Policy here in this afternoon.

Secretary Industries and Production, along with senior officials of Ministry and SMEDA attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated upon all aspects of new SME policy pertaining to SME promotion and development in the country.

The Minister instructed to outline draft of new SME policy to improve regulatory environment, taxation, SME portal development in tandem with access to finance, skills and human resource, infrastructure development, entrepreneurship, innovation and incubation, business development services and local and international market opportunities for SMEs.

He also directed to hold consultation meetings with stakeholders to fast track the process of new SME policy.

