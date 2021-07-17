Entire 1000 km coastal line to be made clean, green: Asim Bajwa

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the entire coastal line of Pakistan over an area of 1000 kilometers would be made clean and green under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that the entire coastal line of Pakistan over an area of 1000 kilometers would be made clean and green under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Investment in Green Gwadar is just the beginning, now we are working on a coastal plantation project in line with the PM's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan", he said in a tweet.

Sharing a video about Gwadar Green House Nursery, he said, "It's a revolution in the making for the entire 1000 km coastal belt".