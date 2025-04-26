Entire business community stands firm with Pak Army: PBF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Saturday expressed the resolve that the entire business community of the country is standing firm with Pakistan Armed Forces.

PBF President Khawaja Mehboob-ur-Rehman, in a media statement issued here, said that India must now get ready to face the reality, adding that India is habitual of pointing fingers at Pakistan just to hide its failure and shortcomings. But this obsolete approach is no longer workable and acceptable to the world community, he remarked.

The forum also announced that it will now boycott the Indian business community at all levels. It criticised the idea of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, terming it ridiculous move.

PBF Senior Vice President Amna Munawwar Awan said that the allegations against Pakistan by India are nothing but a pack of absurd lies, completely unfounded. The Pahalgam incident, she added, is a failed attempt to conceal Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K) where fundamental rights are being violated under the patronage of the Indian military, asserting that India aims to divert attention from the war crimes it is committing in the region.

Chief Organiser Ahmad Jawad called for a complete trade halt with India until issues are resolved with mutual respect and equality, because India derailing regional trade cooperation and economic integration in South Asia.

PBF office-bearers mentioned that India export about USD 500 million worth of goods to Pakistan during the April 2024-January 2025 period, mostly pharmaceuticals, chemicals, sugar and auto parts, while imports stood at just USD 0.42 million.

Similarly India’s imports of goods such as agricultural products from Afghanistan estimated at about USD 640 million a year which will also hit by the stubbornness of India.