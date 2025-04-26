Open Menu

Entire Business Community Stands Firm With Pak Army: PBF

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Entire business community stands firm with Pak Army: PBF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Saturday expressed the resolve that the entire business community of the country is standing firm with Pakistan Armed Forces.

PBF President Khawaja Mehboob-ur-Rehman, in a media statement issued here, said that India must now get ready to face the reality, adding that India is habitual of pointing fingers at Pakistan just to hide its failure and shortcomings. But this obsolete approach is no longer workable and acceptable to the world community, he remarked.

The forum also announced that it will now boycott the Indian business community at all levels. It criticised the idea of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, terming it ridiculous move.

PBF Senior Vice President Amna Munawwar Awan said that the allegations against Pakistan by India are nothing but a pack of absurd lies, completely unfounded. The Pahalgam incident, she added, is a failed attempt to conceal Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K) where fundamental rights are being violated under the patronage of the Indian military, asserting that India aims to divert attention from the war crimes it is committing in the region.

Chief Organiser Ahmad Jawad called for a complete trade halt with India until issues are resolved with mutual respect and equality, because India derailing regional trade cooperation and economic integration in South Asia.

PBF office-bearers mentioned that India export about USD 500 million worth of goods to Pakistan during the April 2024-January 2025 period, mostly pharmaceuticals, chemicals, sugar and auto parts, while imports stood at just USD 0.42 million.

Similarly India’s imports of goods such as agricultural products from Afghanistan estimated at about USD 640 million a year which will also hit by the stubbornness of India.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 hour ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 hour ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

4 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

17 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

17 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

17 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

17 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business