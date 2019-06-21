Entity Ratings Of Sindh Leasing Company Limited
Fri 21st June 2019
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has placed the entity ratings of Sindh Leasing Company Limited under 'Rating Watch Developing' status in view of the impending merger with Sindh Bank Limited.
SLCL currently has entity ratings of single A Plus/A-One. Previous rating action was announced on May 28, 2018, said a press release on Friday.