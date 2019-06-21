VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has placed the entity ratings of Sindh Leasing Company Limited under 'Rating Watch Developing' status in view of the impending merger with Sindh Bank Limited

SLCL currently has entity ratings of single A Plus/A-One. Previous rating action was announced on May 28, 2018, said a press release on Friday.