Entrepreneur Skills, Innovative Ideas Imperative For Socioeconomic Development: Dr Sarwar Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 07:51 PM

The youth should be equipped with entrepreneur skills and innovative ideas which is imperative for socioeconomic development of the country, said Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF)

Addressing the 3rd cohort of the National Incubation Center (NIC) UAF, he said that the youth must be equipped with innovative thinking and entrepreneurial skills so that they can become job providers instead of job seekers.

He said that National Incubation Center and University's Business Incubation Center are providing resources to the students with unique business ideas to launch start-ups so that wheels of the economy could be turned on scientific grounds and economic improvement could be ensured in the country.

He said that the nature has blessed the young generation with excellent talents but there is a need to provide an environment to further develop their talent. Last week, seven students were provided with start-up funds under the Business Incubation Center, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Abid Mumtaz Khan said that innovative thinking is guarantee of development. "We have to play our role for the uplift so that we can make the society a place of happiness," he added.

Sayyed Ahmad Masud, Chief Executive Officer, Change Mechanics, said that the National Incubation Center is unique in terms of developing entrepreneurial skills to enable the students to start their own businesses and earn millions of rupees.

Senior Manager Fauji Fertilizer Raja Junaid Mujtaba said that by developing agriculture on modern lines, not only self-sufficiency could be achieved but also precious foreign exchange could be earned for the country.

Project Director National Incubation Center Zeeshan Shahid said that 76 start-up companies have been launched in the National Incubation Center Faisalabad so far, which has created more than a thousand jobs and generated Rs.52 million in revenue. This center is funding start-up companies related to agriculture, he added.

More Stories From Business