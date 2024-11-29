Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr Sarwar

Entrepreneurship skills need to be refurbished among the students so that they can become job providers instead of job seekers, said Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Entrepreneurship skills need to be refurbished among the students so that they can become job providers instead of job seekers, said Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was talking to Director of Business Incubation Center (BIC) Dr Iftikhar Ahmad during a meeting with the students who recently launched their start-up companies and got the seed money from the Student Startup Business Center, BIC, UAF.

He said that Pakistani students are very rich in intelligence and they can promote a knowledge-based economy. Hence, they should be provided opportunities for business at maximum extent, he added.

He said that the UAF assisted the students who came with innovative ideas to begin the start-ups. One of them, Muneeba Javed, studying in Human Nutrition and Dietetics program, opened the start-up titled “Nutritious Baby Foods” developed on nutrition baby products made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, ensuring the highest quality and nutritional value for infants that will help address the malnutrition in kids.

The other one, Maham Gul, a student of BS Environmental Engineering, launched “Interior Design Hub Company” with the collect and repurpose discarded fabric into high-quality, eco-friendly interior design elements that will also promote the environment friendly products.

Emaad Haider and Shahzad studying in BS Computer Sciences found the funding from BIC on “Remote Irrigation”.

The business plan is themed at developing a mobile app that connects to IoT sensors installed in irrigation systems. This allows the farmers to make informed decisions about irrigation, optimizing water consumption and improving crop yields.

Zain Abbas, a student of BS Physics, came up with start-up company titled “Pure Sense” themed developed an innovative air purification technology that eliminates the need for filters, using advanced filtration methods such as electrostatic precipitation.

Ali Hussain a student of MS Animal nutrition developed “Agri Connect” with the purpose to an application for connecting farmers with tractors and other farm implements.

Shayan Arshad, Pharm-D degree holder, developed InfoSmashers with the business plan providing a comprehensive platform offering specialized freelancing courses that align with international standards.

Hamza Ali, the student of M.Sc. Horticulture, in the business plan titled “Flora Artisan” worked on production of exotic cut flowers that are usually imported. "We will produce it locally in Pakistan to reduce import bill."

Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan congratulated the students for launching the start-ups and hoped that they would succeed in their business plan and play their pivotal role in the development of the country. He said that the nations who are relying on the knowledge-based economy are progressing rapidly.