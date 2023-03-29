UrduPoint.com

Environmental Damage From Nord Stream Incidents Hushed Up In US Media - Russian Embassy

Environmental Damage From Nord Stream Incidents Hushed Up in US Media - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The problem of the huge damage to the environment from last year's explosions on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines is completely hushed up by the US media, the Russian Embassy to the United States said in a statement.

"The problem of potentially colossal damage to the environment from incidents on the pipelines is completely hushed up in the local information space," the embassy said.

It said it meant not only the large-scale fuel leaks due to act of sabotage.

"We would like to remind you of the hundreds of thousands of munitions with toxic chemical agents sunken at the bottom of the Baltic Sea after World War II... explosions in this water area threaten to turn into an unprecedented environmental disaster and irreparable damage to regional states," the embassy said.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

