Environmental Degradation A Threat To Lives, Economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:14 PM

We don’t have the luxury to avoid environmental problems

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th June, 2020) FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said environmental degradation is an important issue which cannot be ignored anymore.


Federal and Provincial Governments should enhanced Funding for Environment in upcoming Budgets, he said.
Speaking at a function organized on World Environment Day, he said that the issue of environment has never been taken seriously which is damaging the health and life of the people and the economy.


Climate change is a very serious threat as Pakistan has been declared among the top ten countries most affected by climate change. It is negatively impacting health, agriculture and overall economy of the country and ignoring it is a luxury we cannot afford anymore.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that lack of enough reservoirs to store water, water issues with India, an old irrigation system, water wastages in domestic consumption and lack of awareness are reasons behind water scarcity.
Air pollution, poor waste management, and population bomb are major hurdles behind the availability of clean drinking water, he added.


Another issues is the increasing deforestation in the country due to energy crises, commercial benefits, and domestic use. Though certain plans have been launched to increase forest cover but their outcome is questionable at best.
Another issue that is devastating for our environment is air pollution as there is no control over the release of toxic gases from factories, brick kilns, and carbon emission from transport vehicles.

Pakistan has all the environmental laws, but the government and citizens lack the will to implement and follow those laws completely.
Waste management is also an area where we are lagging behind others.

Factories and hospitals dispose thousands of tons of their waste into sea, lakes, and rivers, which are life-threatening for aquatic and human life who are dependent on these water resources.
The use of plastic bags is another challenge because a single plastic bag takes hundreds of years to degrade.

These plastic bags flying in the air, floating in water bodies and dumped on streets do not only offer hideous sights but are also threatening humans and other living organisms.
The increasing population and urbanization are putting pressure on the government to provide more facilities like housing, transportation, food, and health facilities thus leading to the development of more concrete infrastructure.


The noise pollution is another problem for environmental conservation efforts. Pressure horns and factories cause noise pollution. The noise pollution can lead to psychological problems thus disrupting social relationships.


He said that five principles should guide a green recovery which includes supporting jobs, fostering new behaviours, enhancing resilience, embedding fairness, and strengthening incentives to reduce emissions.
A green recovery is also what the world sorely needs as the economy is also a component of the ecosystem.

The businessmen understand that the future of business depends on the green world. The profits and goodwill be reaped by them in the long run.

