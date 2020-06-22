Environmental Groups Call on UK Treasury to Set Up National Nature Service - Reports

A coalition of environmental organizations has sent a letter to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak with a request to allocate resources for up to 330 projects to prepare the country to tackle climate crises, media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) A coalition of environmental organizations has sent a letter to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak with a request to allocate resources for up to 330 projects to prepare the country to tackle climate crises, media reported Monday.

The organizations call on the government to set up a national nature service to restore the UK's depleted natural wealth which may create up to 10,000 jobs and render the economy green and resilient, The Guardian reported.

"A new national nature service could restore our land, coastlines, oceans and economy for a greener, more prosperous future. In doing so, we will create a more prosperous and resilient society and train up a new workforce to power a green, modern economy," the coalition said in the letter to Sunak.

The letter went on to urge Sunak to "seize the day" as the country's economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the newspaper.

They called Sunak to fund a training and employment program and to co-design an investment portfolio in conservation projects.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Sunak was planning to roll out a "green industrial revolution" next month to put to work people whose jobs were made redundant in the pandemic.

The chancellor has already pledged hundreds of millions of Pounds to climate change mitigation projects but fears remain that economic focus on energy and transport will dwarf the government's environmental efforts, according to the newspaper.

A 2016 study has shown that the UK, the birthplace of the industrial revolution, has some of the world's most depleted natural resources having lost more than half of its biomass in the last 50 years.