MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion's Norway unit stopped crude oil exports from Equinor's tanker port of Sture near Bergen on Thursday.

"Oil tankers are blocked by XR activists in an oil port outside Bergen, Norway," Extinction Rebellion said in a Twitter post featuring a photo of a pink sailboat "blocking" a giant Aframax-type oil tanker.

The Norwegian state energy company said it halted the loading of its TS Bergen vessel after activists steered the boat into the port's safety zone and blocked a road leading to the terminal, according to the NRK broadcaster.

Sture is a major tanker port for oil that handles crude from several Norwegian offshore fields, including Oseberg, Grane, Svalin, Edvard Grieg, and Ivar Aasen.

Environmentalists accuse Norway of overreliance on fossil fuels for energy, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. They plan to descend on Oslo on Saturday for a nine-day civil disobedience action.