UrduPoint.com

Environmentalists Stop Crude Export From Equinor's Norwegian Port

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Environmentalists Stop Crude Export From Equinor's Norwegian Port

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion's Norway unit stopped crude oil exports from Equinor's tanker port of Sture near Bergen on Thursday.

"Oil tankers are blocked by XR activists in an oil port outside Bergen, Norway," Extinction Rebellion said in a Twitter post featuring a photo of a pink sailboat "blocking" a giant Aframax-type oil tanker.

The Norwegian state energy company said it halted the loading of its TS Bergen vessel after activists steered the boat into the port's safety zone and blocked a road leading to the terminal, according to the NRK broadcaster.

Sture is a major tanker port for oil that handles crude from several Norwegian offshore fields, including Oseberg, Grane, Svalin, Edvard Grieg, and Ivar Aasen.

Environmentalists accuse Norway of overreliance on fossil fuels for energy, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. They plan to descend on Oslo on Saturday for a nine-day civil disobedience action.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Twitter Norway Company Oil Road Bergen Oslo Gas Post From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

1 hour ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

2 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.