UrduPoint.com

Environmentalists Upset By Possible Water Cuts In Australia Over State Gas Field Project

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Environmentalists Upset by Possible Water Cuts in Australia Over State Gas Field Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Environmentalists have expressed concerns about a plan to develop a gas field in the Australian state of Queensland that is designed to provide 5,500 new jobs by 2030, calling it a major threat to local water resources, the ABC news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Federal government allocated 20.7 million Australian Dollars ($15 million) to gas well trials and 10 million Australian dollars to the feasibility study of the project.

"We're really worried about the enormous declines in the water tables that have occurred elsewhere where gas fields have been developed.

We don't want to see that happen in central Queensland where a lot of farms are dependent on groundwater for their survival," a spokesperson of the local environment protection group told the broadcaster.

Environmentalists believe that the authorities should instead fund renewable energy initiatives as part of the fight against climate change rather than the development of gas fields by big corporations. In addition, Queensland already has 7,000 gas wells in Surat and Bowen basins which produce coal, the environmentalists said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Bowen Surat Gas Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

1 hour ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

1 hour ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.