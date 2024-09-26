Envoy for initiating exchange visits to identify areas of mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Dr Ihab Mohammad Abdel Hamid Hassan on Thursday underlined the need for initiating reciprocal exchange visits between the businessmen from both the countries to identify potential areas for mutually beneficial for enhancing trade and investment relations.

Talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, the envoy said, "Egypt’s recent economic reforms, growth initiatives and investment incentives offer lucrative opportunities to Pakistani businessmen," said a press release.

He called on the business communities of the two countries to exchange delegations to strengthen bilateral economic trade and investment ties.

He said, "Pakistan-Egypt relations are built on a strong foundation of common faith, cultural affinities, and aspirations and would grow further with the passage of time."

"Egypt has been a cradle of civilizations and world heritage and tourists from around the world visit this country to discover its beautiful places, scenes and sites," he said.

"Fostering economic and business cooperation between the two countries require strategic efforts from both nations," he added.

"Egypt's location makes it an ideal hub for Pakistani businesses to access African and middle Eastern markets," he said adding, "Pakistan can leverage Egypt's Free Zones and trade agreements with regional blocs and Western countries to increase mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue between the two countries."

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari pointed out similarities between the two countries, especially in tourism saying, "Both Egypt and Pakistan are popular countries for tourism and the business community of both countries must play its due role in that regard."

He also stressed the need to promote people-to-people contacts between the two nations for the promotion and strengthening of multilateral ties adding, "Direct air connectivity between the two countries will play a significant role in achieving this cherish goal."