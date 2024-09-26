Open Menu

Envoy For Initiating Exchange Visits To Identify Areas Of Mutual Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Envoy for initiating exchange visits to identify areas of mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Dr Ihab Mohammad Abdel Hamid Hassan on Thursday underlined the need for initiating reciprocal exchange visits between the businessmen from both the countries to identify potential areas for mutually beneficial for enhancing trade and investment relations.

Talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, the envoy said, "Egypt’s recent economic reforms, growth initiatives and investment incentives offer lucrative opportunities to Pakistani businessmen," said a press release.

He called on the business communities of the two countries to exchange delegations to strengthen bilateral economic trade and investment ties.

He said, "Pakistan-Egypt relations are built on a strong foundation of common faith, cultural affinities, and aspirations and would grow further with the passage of time."

"Egypt has been a cradle of civilizations and world heritage and tourists from around the world visit this country to discover its beautiful places, scenes and sites," he said.

"Fostering economic and business cooperation between the two countries require strategic efforts from both nations," he added.

"Egypt's location makes it an ideal hub for Pakistani businesses to access African and middle Eastern markets," he said adding, "Pakistan can leverage Egypt's Free Zones and trade agreements with regional blocs and Western countries to increase mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue between the two countries."

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari pointed out similarities between the two countries, especially in tourism saying, "Both Egypt and Pakistan are popular countries for tourism and the business community of both countries must play its due role in that regard."

He also stressed the need to promote people-to-people contacts between the two nations for the promotion and strengthening of multilateral ties adding, "Direct air connectivity between the two countries will play a significant role in achieving this cherish goal."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exchange Business Egypt Visit Chamber Hub Hamid Hassan Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 hour ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

2 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

4 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

4 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

4 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business