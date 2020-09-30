Envoy to UN General Assembly: North Korea Directs All Efforts to Economic Construction

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song told the UN General Assembly that his country currently directs all efforts for economic construction.

"Based on its reliable guarantee for safeguarding the security of the state and its people, the DPRK [North Korea] is now directing all its efforts to economic construction," Kim said on Tuesday.

The ambassador pointed out that North Korea requires a favorable external environment allowing economic construction to take place.

North Korea's nuclear program has been subject to concerns of the international community for decades now. A number of countries and international organizations, including the United Nations, have imposed sanctions against North Korea that have put restrictions on humanitarian aid to the country.