Open Menu

Envoys Call For Promoting Tourism In South Asia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Envoys call for promoting tourism in South Asia

The envoys of Bangladesh and Nepal in Pakistan on Tuesday stressed the need for collective efforts to promote and develop the tourism sector of the South Asian region including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal for sustainable growth of their respective economies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The envoys of Bangladesh and Nepal in Pakistan on Tuesday stressed the need for collective efforts to promote and develop the tourism sector of the South Asian region including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal for sustainable growth of their respective economies.

They also lauded the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for organizing the International Tourism Summit 2023, which they said would also help in further promoting tourism in Northern areas of the country, said a press release.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique congratulated President ICCI for successfully organizing the "First ICCI Tourism Summit Skardu 2023".

He said that the initiative provided an opportunity to see the natural beauty of the northern regions, and it would have a positive impact on the tourism industry of Pakistan.

There is a huge potential for tourism in the South Asia region, he said adding that all the neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh need joint measures to attract tourists from other regions of the world.

Regarding the summit, Tapas Adhikari, Nepal's ambassador to Pakistan, said that Pakistan has a rich tourism heritage which can create tremendous economic opportunities. He said the initiatives to expand the beautiful tourist destinations of Pakistan for economic activities and promote tourism are commendable.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked ambassadors for participating in the ICCI International Tourism Summit. He said that the ambassadors of Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Syria, Somalia, Kenya, Nepal, Iran and other countries also attended the summit and reviewed business opportunities.

He said that tourism is not only an industry that promotes economic growth and development but is a bridge to connect different cultures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Islamabad World Bangladesh Syria Business Iran Turkey Kenya Malaysia Nepal Skardu Chamber Commerce All From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on ..

General Women&#039;s Union organises discussion on &#039;Gender Dimensions of Cl ..

8 minutes ago
 NATO Countries Agree on Wording in Declaration on ..

NATO Countries Agree on Wording in Declaration on Ukraine's Path to Membership - ..

6 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago
 PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot mot ..

PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore-Sialkot motorway construction

6 minutes ago
 Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC ..

Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC Vetoed Russia Resolution - Ne ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government' ..

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) commends government's endeavours of renewing agrib ..

12 minutes ago
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to e ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vows to eliminate dacoits, foresees Bil ..

12 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million benef ..

Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafalat ..

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ..

Abu Dhabi Music &amp; Arts Foundation inaugurates ‘Art at Embassies’ in Pari ..

23 minutes ago
 Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in ..

Sweden Expects Its NATO Membership Bid Ratified in 'Days or Weeks' - Minister

12 minutes ago
 Stone crusher owners booked under terrorism act

Stone crusher owners booked under terrorism act

9 minutes ago
 DPO chairs peace committee meeting ahead of Muharr ..

DPO chairs peace committee meeting ahead of Muharram

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business