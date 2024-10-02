Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership

Ambassador of Tajikistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda, and the High Commissioner of Maldives, Mohamed Thoha visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday to extend congratulations to the newly elected President, Senior Vice President, Vice President and the executive committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Tajikistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda, and the High Commissioner of Maldives, Mohamed Thoha visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday to extend congratulations to the newly elected President, Senior Vice President, Vice President and the executive committee.

During his address, Ambassador Sharifzoda emphasized the deep-rooted ties between Tajikistan and Pakistan, underscoring the extensive potential for trade and investment that exists between the two brotherly nations, said a press release issued here.

He highlighted the mutual benefits that could be harnessed through enhanced cooperation, stating that both countries stand to gain significantly by leveraging these opportunities for the welfare of their people.

Drawing attention to the longstanding camaraderie, the Ambassador likened the two nations to "part of the same body and soul," and remarked on the high demand for Pakistani products not only in Tajikistan but across Central Asia.

He urged both nations to prioritize strengthening and expanding their existing relationship.

Ambassador Sharifzoda also provided an update on the ambitious CASA-1000 renewable energy infrastructure project, noting its expected completion in 2025, which will foster closer collaboration among the stakeholders. Additionally, he extended an invitation to the Pakistani business community, particularly ICCI members, to participate in the upcoming exhibition in Dushanbe on October 24.

High Commissioner Mohamed Thoha of Maldives, while expressing the close brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Maldives, emphasized the wealth of investment opportunities in his country despite its smaller size. He encouraged Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore these opportunities and to enhance trade relations for mutual benefit.

Highlighting the potential for importing high-quality Maldivian tuna at competitive rates, he suggested Pakistani businesses could reciprocate by exporting vegetables and fruits to the Maldives, further enhancing trade between the two nations.

In his welcoming remarks, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests for their visit and their good wishes for the newly elected leadership. Introducing his team, President Qureshi assured the envoys of ICCI's commitment to further elevate trade relations with both nations to new heights, fostering economic growth on both sides.

He also reaffirmed ICCI’s dedication to building bridges with chambers of commerce in friendly countries, facilitating ease of business.

Former President of FPCCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik, highlighted the immense investment potential on all fronts and stressed the need for its effective realization, while Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group, emphasized the importance of enhancing air connectivity to strengthen bilateral ties.

Bakhtawari noted that the strong bond between Pakistan, Tajikistan, and the Maldives is reflected in the shared sentiments and mutual goodwill among the three nations.

In his vote of thanks, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of ICCI, reiterated that numerous opportunities exist to further enhance relations among the three countries.

The gathering was also attended by ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, executive members Tahir Ayub, Ch. Irfan, Ch. Waseem, Malik Abdul Aziz, Fatima Azeem, Shumaila Siddiqui, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Malik Aqeel, Kaleemullah, Umer Hayat Abbasi, Ishaq Sial, Malik Najeehullah, along with Naeem Siddiqui, Khalid Chaudhry, and Abbas Hashmi.