EOBI Pensioners To Get 30% Increased Annuity From 1st January: Zulfi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:57 PM

EOBI pensioners to get 30% increased annuity from 1st January: Zulfi

New year is heralding big news for the pensioners of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) as the government has decided to raise their annuity by 30 per cent from January 1,2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :New year is heralding big news for the pensioners of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) as the government has decided to raise their annuity by 30 per cent from January 1,2020 .

Adressing 'Ciniplex and Commercial Complex' inaguration ceremony on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said after increase in the EOBI pensioners would receive Rs 8,500 per month from January, 1 next year.

He said the ministry would move the summary regarding the increase at the next meeting of Federal cabinet for a final approval.

The SAPM said the PTI government, in its efforts to give more relief to the pensioners, had twice increased their annuity in just one and half year's tenure.

He said the government had already enhanced the minimum pension of the EOBI's insured person from Rs 5,250 to Rs 6,500 during 2018.

The EOBI pension has been enhanced by 62 per cent since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power.

"We are intending to raise this amount up to Rs 15,000 by the end of our tenure (2023)," Zulfikar Bukhari said.

