EOBI To Commence Direct Registration Of Employees From Jan 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:51 PM

EOBI to commence direct registration of employees from Jan 2020

Chairman, Employees Old Age Benefits Institution Azhar Hameed Thursday said that (EOBI) would initiate direct registration of employees from January 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 )

He said that EOBI would roll out an online system from next year that would empower the registered employees.

He said this while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He said that multiple reforms were being made in EOBI to make it a service-oriented organization and promote transparency in its working that would be visible after few months.

Azhar Hameed said that EOBI would not perturb any business establishment as there was zero-tolerance in this regard.

He said that if any firm faced any kind of harassment from EOBI, it should be brought into his notice and assured that immediate action would be taken against the responsible person.

He said that pension funds were managed by the Federal government in the world , but after 18th amendment, EOBI has been devolved to the provinces due to which many contributions were held up and the organization was facing specific problems.

He said that many establishments got registration cards of employees, but were not making contributions and stressed that business community should cooperate with EOBI in resolving such issues.

He said that investments by EOBI from pension fund was quite safe.

He further said that issue of construction of EOBI buildings was being resolved and the unfinished projects would be completed in few years.

It would improve the financial health of the organization and enable it to further increase minimum pension of registered employees.

He also agreed to set up a facilitation desk at ICCI to resolve the EOBI related issues of business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that EOBI minimum pension of Rs.6500 was very insufficient in this age of high inflation and urged that minimum monthly pension should be raised to Rs.10000-15000 that would provide some relief to the pensioners.

Highlighting the EOBI related issues of business community, he said that in case of death of registered employees, some establishments were facing difficulties in issuance of their pension as record of many previous years was sought that should be maintained by EOBI itself.

He said that cards of many registered employees were not issued in time and urged that EOBI should streamline this process.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Tariq Sadiq, Zahid Maqbool and many others alsohighlighted EOBI related issues and stressed for their urgentredress.

