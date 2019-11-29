UrduPoint.com
E.ON Plans 'Significant' Layoff At NPower To Mitigate UK Energy Market Risks - Statement

Fri 29th November 2019

E.ON Plans 'Significant' Layoff at NPower to Mitigate UK Energy Market Risks - Statement

German energy giant E.ON announced on Friday it would restructure the UK-based NPower utility firm, a move that is expected to put a significant number of jobs on the chopping block

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) German energy giant E.ON announced on Friday it would restructure the UK-based NPower utility firm, a move that is expected to put a significant number of jobs on the chopping block.

"Regrettably it is inevitable that a transformation of this scale will have an impact on the workforce and it is likely these proposals will result in a significant number of job losses at npower over the next two years," the statement read.

The cut is expected to affect up to 4,500 staffers, according to multiple reports in UK media. The Sky news channel said most of NPower's eight sites in the country would be closed.

The company said it sought to build a "sustainable business with a lower cost base" that would allow it to compete in an extremely challenging climate that the UK energy market has become.

The restructure is expected to be completed by 2022. It will include moving NPower's residential as well as small- and medium-sized business clients to a single E.ON platform, while large customers will be served separately.

The GMB trade union that represents British workers said on Twitter that the announcement would be a "body blow" to NPower workforce, who was bearing the brunt of "poor management and regulation," while jobs were sent overseas.

